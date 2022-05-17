Wed, May 25, 2022

Thailand records 3,893 Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths on Tuesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (May 17) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 3,893 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 3 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 38, while 7,323 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,159,542.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,382,977 – 4,290,090 of whom have recovered, 63,337 are still in hospitals and 29,550 have died.

Separately, another 2,764 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 6,281 their second shot and 16,878 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 135,697,195.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 523.28 million on Tuesday, 493.32 million of whom have recovered, 23.67 million are active cases (39,093 in severe condition) and 6.29 million have died (up by 1,117).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 84.36 million, followed by India with 43.13 million, Brazil with 30.7 million, France with 29.19 million and Germany with 25.81 million.

Published : May 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

