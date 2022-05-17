Thailand to enforce Personal Data Protection Act from June 1

He added that even after the regulations come into effect, the PDPC would keep talking to all related parties, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to ensure they have a deep understanding of the law.

He explained that most of the objections were a result of not fully understanding the law, and the fear of punishment. He said the PDPC will explain the law to all parties. Meanwhile, during the first stage of the enforcement, compliance with the law will minimise the impact on businesses.

The committee has established a subcommittee to draft a set of subordinate laws and formed other panels to receive complaints and act on them to improve the enforcement of the PDPA.

"Our expectation is to strengthen the security system to protect people's personal data. This is not only to make business owners aware of privacy issues but to also raise Thailand's corporate governance", said Thienchai.