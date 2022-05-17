Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

It’s back to school for children as on-site education resumes

  • in-focus
Thai schools opened for on-site learning on Tuesday, while students, teachers and educational personnel must follow prevention measures by evaluating and screening themselves often.

Every school has been told to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures by preparing classrooms, the school compound, and areas around the school. They must also prepare and practice plans to deal with any urgent situation.

Schools do not have to close if anyone tests positive, but they must follow a plan accurately and quickly. The main goal is for students to be able to learn fully and reduce the learning loss problem.

If a patient is found in a classroom, the room should be closed for cleaning for three days and classes should be held online, on-air, on-hand, and on school Line. Meanwhile, other classes can resume normally.

Published : May 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

