Bangkok University offers streamed MasterClass courses to its students

Petch Osathanugrah, rector of Bangkok University, said his university is now cooperating with the MasterClass platform to provide over 150 streamed classes to Bangkok University students.
The streamed courses will allow the students to learn from leading figures in certain professions, who are internationally renowned, the rector added.
He said the students will not have to pay extra to access the online courses, which are aimed at inspiring them to study more in a way that would suit their own interest.
The rector said the teachers of courses about movie and documentary production would include leading directors like Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, and Werner Herzog.
And the lecturer for the online acting class will include Natalie Portman.
Students interested in designing and arts will get to learn from Marc Jacobs, while those interested in taking cooking classes will learn from Gordon Ramsay, Petch said.
He added that former US president Bill Clinton will also teach classes about strategic planning.
The rector said the university will select online classes suitable for certain faculties and their departments and lecturers of the departments will act as coaches to set up groups of students to study from the online classes of MasterClass.
Petch said Bangkok University, beyond teaching normal courses, would encourage students to find inspiration for further developing their skills and performance from leading teachers through online classes.
Published : May 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022