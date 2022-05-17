Jurin to host Apec trade talks, FTAAP on agenda

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, said the meeting on Saturday and Sunday will focus on cooperation to support the growth of economies in Apec.

The trade ministers will also discuss support for the multilateral trading system and will exchange ideas with the Apec Business Advisory Council on how to drive FTAAP in the fallout of Covid-19 and the policies for economic growth.

A seminar on building awareness and cooperation between the public, private, academic and citizen sectors on FTAAP and free trade in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis will be held on Thursday.

FTAAP first came up in a joint statement of Apec trade ministers in 2008 and was again part of the agenda in November 2021, as part of Apec’s Putrajaya Vision 2040 implementation plan.