Cabinet earmarks another THB594 million for rice-development project

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Commerce Ministry’s proposal to inject more funds into its rice management and quality development project. This was after 62.11 million rai of farmland was registered, exceeding the target of 61.53 million rai by 583,699 rai.

Under the project, eligible farmers get a subsidy of 1,000 baht per rai capped at 20 rai per household to grow specific breeds of rice. The farmers have until September 30 to plant the crop, while the money will be disbursed until August 31.

Ratchada added that the additional funds will come from the leftovers of the rice price guarantee scheme. With an additional 594 million baht, the project will have a total of 55.56 billion baht for the 2021-2022 crop year.

As of April 11, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives had transferred 53.87 billion baht to 4.63 million farming households.