Health Ministry to evaluate situation before proposing Covid endemic status

The Public Health Ministry did not ask the Cabinet to declare Covid-19 as endemic in a meeting on Tuesday despite the situation in Thailand improving.

“The ministry will evaluate the situation again after the next meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration before considering proposing the move to the Cabinet,” Deputy Minister Satit Pitutecha said on Tuesday.

Satit said the Covid-19 situation in Thailand has been improving steadily with fewer daily infections and mortality.

“The expected infection surge after the Songkran holidays in April also did not materialise, therefore the plan to transition to the endemic phase is still right on track. We just do not have the exact date yet,” he said.

“Furthermore, we are also closely monitoring the infection situation in North Korea, which could affect the global situation,” Satit said.

“Currently we do not have detailed information of the fresh outbreak there. The ministry is coordinating with the World Health Organisation to get the latest updates, especially regarding the possibility of the virus mutating and spreading due to a lack of comprehensive vaccinations.”

On Wednesday Thailand recorded 5,633 Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 8,042 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospital. Cumulative cases in the country since January 1 are 2,165,175.

Nation Thailnad
