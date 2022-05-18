Border provinces told to increase security in fuel-smuggling crackdown

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern said on Tuesday that he ordered governors of the 26 provinces that share borders with Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to look out for gangs smuggling fuel for sale in foreign markets for high profit amid the global energy price crisis.

The provinces are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Tak, Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai.

“Border security officers have been instructed to increase the frequency of patrols and coordinate with the police, Excise Department, Customs Department and local volunteers in monitoring checkpoints and other channels that smugglers could use,” Suttipong said.

“Also, all vehicles that have been approved to transport fuel across borders must be checked to see if the amount of fuel they carry matches the manifest.”

If you find any irregularities or have information regarding fuel smuggling, contact the district chief’s office or hotline 1567.