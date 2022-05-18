Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Border provinces told to increase security in fuel-smuggling crackdown

Governors of 26 border provinces have been instructed to increase border security to prevent the smuggling of fuel to neighbouring countries.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Suttipong Juljarern said on Tuesday that he ordered governors of the 26 provinces that share borders with Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to look out for gangs smuggling fuel for sale in foreign markets for high profit amid the global energy price crisis.

The provinces are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Tak, Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai.

“Border security officers have been instructed to increase the frequency of patrols and coordinate with the police, Excise Department, Customs Department and local volunteers in monitoring checkpoints and other channels that smugglers could use,” Suttipong said.

“Also, all vehicles that have been approved to transport fuel across borders must be checked to see if the amount of fuel they carry matches the manifest.”

If you find any irregularities or have information regarding fuel smuggling, contact the district chief’s office or hotline 1567.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.