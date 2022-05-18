Panyi Island residents hit by rising seawater

Charoen Srithong, village health volunteer president, said residents were forced to move their belongings to higher ground.
He said the phenomenon occurs up to three times annually, with each lasting three days.
“The latest phenomenon occurred in November last year,” he noted.
Panyi Island is a fishing village notable for being built on stilts by Malay fishermen. The island is one of the main tourist attractions, often serving as a lunch stop for tours of Phang Nga Bay from Phuket.
With an increase in tourists, a number of seafood restaurants have opened on the little island, along with various stalls selling souvenirs. In addition, a floating football pitch serves as a major attraction.
Published : May 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
