Medical expert rubbishes rumours of mRNA booster dose causing lymphoma

He attributed the rumour to a recent case of a 45-year-old woman, who initially thought she had lymphoma following an mRNA shot.

Manoon said the woman normally had good health. She had received two AstraZeneca vaccines before taking a Pfizer mRNA booster dose in January.

After the booster dose, she noticed two small lumps, above her left and right collarbones. The left lump was bigger than the right one.