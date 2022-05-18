Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Court issues injunction against disqualification of Bangkok governor candidate

The Central Administrative Court issued an injunction on Wednesday against the Election Commission’s order to disqualify a Bangkok governor candidate.

In its order, the court said the EC must allow Kraidej Bunnag, candidate No 19, to continue to run in the May 22 gubernatorial election.

The administrative court reasoned that if Kraidej was later found by the Supreme Court to be a qualified Bangkok governor candidate, the damage would be irreversible if he was banned right away from contesting the election.

The injunction order also noted that if Kraidej won the election but was found by a court ruling later to be disqualified, the EC could require him to pay compensation for having to hold a new election.

The EC made a decision on April 11 to disqualify Kraidej as a candidate on grounds that he allegedly owned shares in a publication called Highlight Buntherng.

But Kraidej asked the Central Administrative Court to issue an injunction against the EC’s order.

On April 29, the court had also issued an injunction against the EC’s order to disqualify Move Forward Party candidate Piraphol Kanokwalai, who is running for a Bangkok Council Phayathai district seat.

The EC decided that Piraphol was disqualified because he owned a media company, but the Move Forward candidate argued that the printing business has been discontinued for 28 years.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.