Court issues injunction against disqualification of Bangkok governor candidate

The administrative court reasoned that if Kraidej was later found by the Supreme Court to be a qualified Bangkok governor candidate, the damage would be irreversible if he was banned right away from contesting the election.

The injunction order also noted that if Kraidej won the election but was found by a court ruling later to be disqualified, the EC could require him to pay compensation for having to hold a new election.

The EC made a decision on April 11 to disqualify Kraidej as a candidate on grounds that he allegedly owned shares in a publication called Highlight Buntherng.