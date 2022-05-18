Ministry seeks green light for entertainment venues to reopen

According to the source, the ministry will propose to the CCSA to add more provinces to the green zone, which will allow entertainment venues to open.

However, the ministry has not decided which provinces and how many provinces will be added to the green zone.

Meanwhile, eight associations have sent a proposal to the government to help their businesses recover and improve their competitive potential in tourism.

The eight associations are: Khaosan Road Business Association; Pattaya City's Association for Entertainment and Tourism; Restaurant and Goods Product Association; Restaurant Business Association; Entertainment Venues, Pubs, Bars, and Karaoke Operators; Night Restaurant Business Trade Association; Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association; Thailand Bartender Association