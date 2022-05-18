Ministry seeks green light for entertainment venues to reopen

The Public Health Ministry held a meeting on Tuesday for an update on prevention measures, as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is getting better, including changing provinces’ colour zones.
According to the source, the ministry will propose to the CCSA to add more provinces to the green zone, which will allow entertainment venues to open.
However, the ministry has not decided which provinces and how many provinces will be added to the green zone.
Meanwhile, eight associations have sent a proposal to the government to help their businesses recover and improve their competitive potential in tourism.
The eight associations are: Khaosan Road Business Association; Pattaya City's Association for Entertainment and Tourism; Restaurant and Goods Product Association; Restaurant Business Association; Entertainment Venues, Pubs, Bars, and Karaoke Operators; Night Restaurant Business Trade Association; Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association; Thailand Bartender Association
They have asked the government to consider seven measures:
1. Declare Covid-19 an endemic on July 1 to fully open the country and cancel the Thailand Pass system;
2. Prepare for the country’s full opening by integrating legal issues efficiently;
3. Allow entertainment venues, pubs, bars, and karaoke that are certified with SHA Plus or Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus standard and have been assessed to open:
4. Provincial governors and related agencies must allow entertainment venues, pubs, bars, and karaoke with SHA Plus or Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus standard to open;
5. Provincial governors and related agencies must cooperate with operators and citizens’ associations in each province to campaign and inform people to know and consistently follow public health measures;
6. Review and amend alcoholic beverage control regulations that are vague and not suitable for the current situation because it can be an obstacle for recovery and development of the tourism industry, and be a burden to people and business operators
7. Increase the role of operators and integrate cooperation to share responsibilities for the safety of society and tourists.
Published : May 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
