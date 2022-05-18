MEA promises uninterrupted power for upcoming Bangkok elections

“MEA technicians have been checking electrical systems at all polling stations and election administration centres in 50 districts to make sure all equipment is working optimally,” MEA director of public relations Jumphot Himajaroen said on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to provide uninterrupted power on election day until the night, when the votes will be counted to ensure a transparent and trouble-free election that everyone is hoping for,” he said.

“Furthermore, on election day the MEA will have emergency teams on standby all 24 hours in case of any power outage to provide backup power,” Jumphot said.

The MEA is urging eligible Bangkokians to exercise their rights this Sunday from 8am to 7pm. If you are not sure which polling station you need to go to, visit: https://stat.bora.dopa.go.th/Election/enqelectloc/#/

The list of Bangkok governor candidates can be found at: https://www.prbangkok.com/th/news/detail/55/12060

The list of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Council candidates are here:

https://www.prbangkok.com/th/news/type/56/

To report any electrical malfunction, damage or unsafe power lines or electrical equipment, contact MEA Call Centre 1130 or Facebook: @Metropolitan.Electricity.Authority, Twitter: @MEA_news, Line: MEA Connect, or download the MEA Smart Life mobile app, available for both Android and iOS users at http://onelink.to/measmartlife.