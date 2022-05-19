Thailand records 6,305 Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,394,915 – 4,305,699 of whom have recovered, 59,579 are still in hospitals and 29,637 have died.

Separately, another 16,407 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 59,169 their second shot and 92,296 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 135,893,448.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 525.08 million on Thursday, 494.92 million of whom have recovered, 23.87 million are active cases (38,367 in severe condition) and 6.29 million have died (up by 1,592).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 84.69 million, followed by India with 43.13 million, Brazil with 30.74 million, France with 29.26 million and Germany with 25.96 million.