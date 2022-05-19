Land Transport Association decides to hike fees from Friday

“The reduction of excise tax will not bring down the price of diesel at gas stations under THB32 per litre as many have hoped, as the Oil Fuel Fund is still in deficit and needs money to cover its losses, which could exceed THB100 billion soon,” association president Apichart Pairoonrueng said on Thursday.

“This will force transport operators to increase their fees to cover the increased cost.”

Apichart noted that some operators have already adjusted their fees up since May 1, when the government ended the THB30 per litre cap on diesel, allowing the price to go up according to the market.

“For every THB1 increase in the diesel price, transport operators will have to shoulder a 3 per cent cost increase,” he pointed out. “Therefore, even with the diesel price capped at THB32 per liter, operators are still suffering compared to before May 1.”