Thailand eyeing end of Covid within the year: deputy health minister

He said the country is moving ahead with its plan to designate Covid-19 endemic although the World Health Organisation has made no clear recommendation.

To prevent a new variant outbreak, the Public Health Ministry is “employing all available means” to meet the target of administering booster shots.

Satit also said the ministry was closely following the Covid-19 situation in North Korea, which is witnessing a surge in new cases, to see if a new variant develops.

Satit was speaking during his speech on “New Normal Health Behaviours” while opening an academic meeting at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health in Nakhon Pathom province.