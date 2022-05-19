Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Thailand eyeing end of Covid within the year: deputy health minister

Thailand expects to see an end to the Covid-19 pandemic by the year-end despite concerns that mutations can cough up new variants, Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said on Thursday.

He said the country is moving ahead with its plan to designate Covid-19 endemic although the World Health Organisation has made no clear recommendation.

To prevent a new variant outbreak, the Public Health Ministry is “employing all available means” to meet the target of administering booster shots.

Satit also said the ministry was closely following the Covid-19 situation in North Korea, which is witnessing a surge in new cases, to see if a new variant develops.

Satit was speaking during his speech on “New Normal Health Behaviours” while opening an academic meeting at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health in Nakhon Pathom province.

The deputy minister said Covid-19 has completely changed some behaviours, including attending public gatherings, travelling, and eating out.

He cited results of a survey of 1,218 people by Suan Dusit University last year, when Thailand was hard hit by Covid-19.

According to the survey, more than 90 per cent of the respondents said one new behaviour after Covid would be to always wear a face mask and buy various masks.

To stay safe from Covid, Satit stressed on the “VUCA” measure, which stands for vaccine, universal prevention, a Covid-free setting, and ATK testing.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 19, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.