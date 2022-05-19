People free to grow marijuana and hemp from June 9

Withit said once the directive takes effect, no part of ganja and hemp, except extracted substance with more than 2 per cent of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), would be regarded as narcotics.

As a result, people can grow hemp and ganja without having to seek permission. They are required only to inform the number of ganja or hemp plants they are growing to the FDA via an app called “Pluke Gan” or “growing ganja”, Withit added.

The same rules will be applied to those wanting to grow hemp and marijuana for commercial purposes, Withit said.