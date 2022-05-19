Phuket aims to attract 5 million foreign tourists this year

Rachadaporn Oin, head of Phuket’s Tourism and Sports Office, said on Thursday that since the cancellation of the Test & Go programme on May 1, the island province has seen 2,000 to 3,000 arrivals per day.

The number is expected to rise to 10,000 per day during the high tourism season in the fourth quarter of the year, she said.

“We expect that throughout this year, about 5 million foreign tourists will visit Phuket. That’s a recovery of 50 per cent compared to the pre-Covid period when there were 10 million foreign visitors per year,” the official said.

From May 1-17, Phuket saw accumulated arrivals of 45,806 via 413 international flights. The provincial Tourism and Sports Office estimated that at least 200,000 foreign tourists will arrive in Phuket throughout May.