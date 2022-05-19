Nearly 17,000 police to ensure security on Bangkok election day

The bureau also stepped up crackdowns on crimes from May 9 to 15 ahead of the elections. Police arrested 4,309 suspects in 4,295 criminal cases during the period, Jirasant added.

He said the bureau had learned that seven groups of protesters are planning demonstrations on Thursday and Friday, and two groups would stay overnight at the rally sites.

The two groups are the Committee for Siam’s Strategic Reforms, which will rally under the Rama VIII bridge, and the World People Council, which will rally in front of the Russian Embassy, both on Thursday.

Jirasant added that a group of Ukraine people will rally in front of the Russian Embassy on Thursday, and a group of protesters will rally at the Ratchaprasong intersection at 5pm on Thursday.

At 5pm on Thursday, the Musicians for People group will rally in front of Bangkok Remand Prison and the Resistant Citizen group will rally in front of the Supreme Court at 5.30pm, while the Thalu Kook (piercing through prisons) group will rally at Victory Monument at 6pm.

On Friday, a group of protesters will organise a vehicle rally from Democracy Monument to the Criminal Court at 11am and from the Criminal Court to Bangkok Remand Prison at 3pm.

Since July 2021, the Metropolitan Police have been investigating 840 cases against demonstrators and 482 cases have been wrapped up and passed on to public prosecutors, Jirasant added.