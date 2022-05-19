Prayut says 2014 coup was a 'necessary evil' to move Thailand forward

“In those days, Thailand was severely polarised, with both sides taking turns to oppose the other [governments]. Such a situation went on for a decade, stalling the country’s process and making Thais unhappy,” he said.

“Thailand became the sick man of Asia. Many of us may have already forgotten that,” the PM said, adding that he was well aware that the post-coup junta, known as the National Council for Peace and Order, would create a perception that the country was not democratic.

He claimed his junta had ensured liberty as best as it could and that he had exercised his special powers as the junta leader only when necessary.

“The justice system and independent organisations could still work independently, without my intervention,” he said.