Rayong's famed fruit orchards open gates to foodie paradise

Visitors will hop aboard trams and rafts in Wang Chan district, which is celebrated for the quality of its mangosteen, rambutans, durian and other fruit varieties.
This year’s festival will be held from May 27-31 at the fruit market in Plong Ta Iam subdistrict.
The event aims to boost farmers' sales of fruit but will also showcase the beauty and traditions of Wang Chan as a tourism destination, said district chief Itthipong Chaktreemongkol.
Along with the orchards and their rich harvest of "nature's candy", the festival will also serve up contests and music concerts by famous artists.
The festival in Wang Chan has been organised since 1995 to give visitors a taste of some of Thailand’s finest fruit, fresh from the trees.
Published : May 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
