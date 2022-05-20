FM Don tests positive for Covid-19 upon return from Saudi Arabia

Before heading to Saudi Arabia to build business ties, Don had joined a Thai delegation led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Washington DC. The delegation was in Washington on May 12-13 to attend the Special US-Asean Summit and meet President Joe Biden and other Asean leaders.

On Thursday morning, Don’s ATK test came back positive, and this was confirmed with an RT-PCR test later.

Don, who also doubles as deputy PM, is expected to return to work soon, the department said, adding that the minister has already received four jabs against the virus.

On Thursday afternoon, the minister had met with Japan Bank for International Cooperation governor Tadashi Maeda, who was at Government House to meet Prayut.

Though face masks were worn at the meeting, all who were present are being considered to be at risk of catching Covid-19, a source said.