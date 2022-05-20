International cybercrime conference discusses ‘call centre’ scams

Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, director of Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce, said on Friday that representatives from Asean countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, discussed the issues involving online crimes and the so-called call-centre scam.

“We are confident that after this meeting, Thailand will have a stronger partnership [with the neighbouring countries],” he said.

Damrongsak on Friday presided over the closing ceremony of the “Cybercrime Conference for Law Enforcement Agencies and Partners”, held at a hotel in the southern island resort province.

The conference was attended by representatives and law enforcers from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its seven dialogue partner countries.