Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

International cybercrime conference discusses ‘call centre’ scams

Frequent scams involving fraudulent calls from fake call centres were among the topics discussed at the just-concluded international cybercrime conference held in Phuket province.

Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, director of Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce, said on Friday that representatives from Asean countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, discussed the issues involving online crimes and the so-called call-centre scam.

“We are confident that after this meeting, Thailand will have a stronger partnership [with the neighbouring countries],” he said.

Damrongsak on Friday presided over the closing ceremony of the “Cybercrime Conference for Law Enforcement Agencies and Partners”, held at a hotel in the southern island resort province.

The conference was attended by representatives and law enforcers from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its seven dialogue partner countries.

Also participating in the conference were representatives from corporate partners of Interpol, including Microsoft, Trend Micro, Binance, and Meta.

Interpol is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

At the meeting, participants shared their experiences and knowledge about the investigation and law enforcement regarding cybercrime.

It was agreed that Interpol would serve as the centre for exchange of information between the member countries.

Nation Thailnad
