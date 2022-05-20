MEA launches power-saving contest to win electricity bill cuts

Residential users (types 1.1, 1.2 and 1.3) who cut their electricity usage by at least 10 per cent in July and August from May will be rewarded with 3,000 MEA Points, which translates to a 300-baht cut in their power bill.

Just increasing your air-conditioner setting by one degree Celsius can cut 5 per cent off a household electricity bill.

Customers must register at https://eservice.mea.or.th/measy before August 13. The reward will be offered to 10,000 customers, prioritised by electricity saved. Winners will be announced on August 31 and September 30 via SMS and at www.mea.or.th

Meanwhile, registrants for the MEA Point programme will get 500 points instantly and another 500 points when they switch to electronic bills. Each timely bill payment is rewarded with 80 points (e-payment) and 50 points (traditional payment).

Every 1,000 points brings a 100-baht discount on power bills.