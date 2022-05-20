Malaysia targets Thai tourists

An event on Thursday titled “Tourism Malaysia Hybrid Seminar” at Crown Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park brought together Malaysian businesses and Thai tour operators to exchange information and develop tourism packages for Thais.
MTPB director Madzwin Zainal Abidin said the board was pleased with the Malaysian government’s move to promote international tourism.
She hoped the board would receive cooperation from airlines and businesses to promote Malaysia as an attractive and safe destination.
Malaysia is ready to support all types of tourism, including family and leisure, she added.
Meanwhile, Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association president Uzaidi Udanis said the country had lined up a host of events for the remainder of the year.
He said Malaysian tourism had suffered from the Covid-19 crisis in the past two years, and added that the country would like to see 1 million tourists this year.
Malaysia has from May 1 been allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country without pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests. This includes children aged 12 and below as well as those who have been infected with Covid-19 within six to 60 days of departure.
Travel insurance is also not a prerequisite now for foreigners entering the country.
However, travellers who are not fully vaccinated need to undergo a RT-PCR test two days before departure as well as a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Malaysia, and observe a five-day quarantine (quarantine exemption is only for those aged 17 and below).
Meanwhile, check-ins via the contact tracing app MySejahtera (MySJ) will no longer be required, but the MySJ Trace function needs to be activated.
For updated information, visit https://www.malaysia.travel/travel-alert.
Published : May 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
