Malaysia targets Thai tourists

MTPB director Madzwin Zainal Abidin said the board was pleased with the Malaysian government’s move to promote international tourism.

She hoped the board would receive cooperation from airlines and businesses to promote Malaysia as an attractive and safe destination.

Malaysia is ready to support all types of tourism, including family and leisure, she added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association president Uzaidi Udanis said the country had lined up a host of events for the remainder of the year.

He said Malaysian tourism had suffered from the Covid-19 crisis in the past two years, and added that the country would like to see 1 million tourists this year.