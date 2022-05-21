US Ambassador Katherine Tai meets with Jurin to discuss trade partnership

Ambassador Tai and Minister Laksanawisit highlighted the important bilateral relationship between the United States and Thailand. Ambassador Tai affirmed Thailand’s importance as a trading partner and friend in the region. She underscored the Biden-Harris Administration’s pursuit of worker-centric trade policies that create durable, inclusive growth and Minister Laksanawisit provided an update on Thailand’s labor reform efforts. Ambassador Tai then discussed the upcoming launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which will create a fairer, more resilient economy for families, workers, and businesses in the United States and in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ambassador Tai and Minister Laksanawisit looked forward to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference next month. They both emphasized the importance of reforming the organization and Ambassador Tai stressed the need to find a meaningful outcome to the negotiations around disciplining Fishing subsidies. Ambassador Tai concluded by saying that she looks forward to building on Thailand’s success and a positive transition to the United States hosting APEC in 2023.