Honest Bangkok moto-taxi driver spurns wallet reward

Meanwhile, motorbike taxi driver Somnuek Sitthiprom and a passenger were at the same police station to report they had found a wallet.

When Somnuek asked Preecha if the wallet he found was his, Preecha checked it and found that his ATM card, ID card, driving licence and 4,000 baht in cash were all there, untouched.

Preecha said when he could not find his wallet he decided to report the loss to the police so he could freeze his ATM card.

Somnuek said he found the wallet on the road while he was delivering a passenger. He said he picked up and opened the wallet with the passenger as a witness before heading to the police station.