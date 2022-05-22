Thailand records 4,739 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,411,494 – 4,325,956 of whom have recovered, 55,792 are still in hospitals and 29,746 have died.

Separately, another 22,199 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 82,396 their second shot and 97,153 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 136,265,374.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 527.27 million on Sunday, 497.22 million of whom have recovered, 23.75 million are active cases (38,107 in severe condition) and 6.3 million have died (up by 822).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 84.98 million, followed by India with 43.14 million, Brazil with 30.78 million, France with 29.34 million and Germany with 26.08 million.