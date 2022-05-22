Democrats win Ratchaburi by-election called after Pareena banned

As of 9pm, Chaithip had 51,743 votes, followed by Seree Ruam Thai Party's Nattanan Nithiphonyangsanga (16,853 votes) and Samerphak Party's Pinyo Silpsangwan (1,889 votes).
The by-election came after an April 7 Supreme Court ruling hit Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt with a lifetime ban from politics for possessing state-owned land. Palang Pracharath did not field a candidate.
Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sreeon, also a Democrat, said Chaithip's victory proved the public still has faith in the party.
He said MPs must respond to citizens’ needs and be ready to solve their problems.
"The party will stick with the policy that all candidates must stay close to citizens," he said. "Meanwhile, we must have a clear policy and strategy to take care of people."
Saying the by-election win had helped boost Democrat morale, Chalermchai thanked voters in Ratchaburi for the opportunity to represent them.
After the Election Commission approves the vote, the party would look at which committee Chaithip will be assigned to, he added.
Meanwhile Akkadej Wongpitakrot, Democrat MP for Ratchaburi’s constituency 4, said the party will work together to improve conditions in the province.
Chief government whip Nirote Sunthornlekha congratulated Chaithip and the Democrat Party for adding to the number of ruling coalition MPs.
Meanwhile, Democrat leader and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit thanked voters for choosing Chaithip, adding their vote of confidence had boosted Democrat determination to serve the people of Ratchaburi.
Published : May 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022