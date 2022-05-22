Democrats win Ratchaburi by-election called after Pareena banned

Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sreeon, also a Democrat, said Chaithip's victory proved the public still has faith in the party.

He said MPs must respond to citizens’ needs and be ready to solve their problems.

"The party will stick with the policy that all candidates must stay close to citizens," he said. "Meanwhile, we must have a clear policy and strategy to take care of people."

Saying the by-election win had helped boost Democrat morale, Chalermchai thanked voters in Ratchaburi for the opportunity to represent them.

After the Election Commission approves the vote, the party would look at which committee Chaithip will be assigned to, he added.

Meanwhile Akkadej Wongpitakrot, Democrat MP for Ratchaburi’s constituency 4, said the party will work together to improve conditions in the province.