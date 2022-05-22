Prayut urges Bangkokians to cast their ballot as responsible citizens

He said he cast his vote because it was his responsibility as a citizen and was glad that the situation was peaceful and stable enough to hold elections after nine years.
The PM also called on people to monitor the APEC meeting, which is also being held on the same day.
When asked if he had any advice for the next governor, the PM refused to answer, saying he would rather wait until a governor is chosen.
He also refused to have his photograph taken saying snapping pictures while people are voting may be in violation of the law.
Published : May 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022