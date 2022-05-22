Thu, June 02, 2022

Madam Pang in Bangkok vote ahead of Thailand's SEA Games football final

Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, manager of Thailand’s U23 men’s football team, voted in Bangkok at a polling station in Sukhumvit Soi 39, Watthana district on Sunday.

Straight after voting, she headed to the airport to catch a flight back to Vietnam. She was hoping to make it in time for tonight’s SEA Games men’s football final.

Nualphan returned to Thailand earlier this week for medical treatment after she suffered an injury to her nose in a freak collision with Thailand’s U23 goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan.

Thailand face hosts Vietnam in the SEA Games gold-medal match.

The final kicks off at 7pm and will be broadcast live on Channel 5.

