Chadchart surfaces as clear winner in Bangkok exit polls

According to Super Poll, independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt may have won by a landslide with 45 per cent of respondents opting for him. Estimates show that he stands to win up to 1.5 million votes in this election.

Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn came in second with 10.9 per cent, followed closely by former governor Aswin Kwanmuang with 10.8 per cent and Democrat Party’s Suchatvee Suwansawat with 10 per cent.

NIDA Poll’s survey also put Chadchart on top with an affirmative from 50.7 per cent of respondents. Aswin came in second with 10.8 per cent, Suchatvee third with 10.3 per cent and Wiroj fourth with 10.2 per cent.

This pollster also predicted that candidates from Move Forward Party will win the most seats in the city council, though Thai Sang Thai Party appears to have come up empty-handed.

Bangkok has 4,374,131 eligible voters and the Election Commission believes some 3 million came out to cast their ballot on Sunday. An unofficial tally should be announced no later than 9pm.