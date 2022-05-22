Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart surfaces as clear winner in Bangkok exit polls

Bangkok polls wrapped up smoothly at 5pm on Sunday as two key pollsters published the exit polls on who is most likely to become the city’s 17th governor.

According to Super Poll, independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt may have won by a landslide with 45 per cent of respondents opting for him. Estimates show that he stands to win up to 1.5 million votes in this election.

Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn came in second with 10.9 per cent, followed closely by former governor Aswin Kwanmuang with 10.8 per cent and Democrat Party’s Suchatvee Suwansawat with 10 per cent.

NIDA Poll’s survey also put Chadchart on top with an affirmative from 50.7 per cent of respondents. Aswin came in second with 10.8 per cent, Suchatvee third with 10.3 per cent and Wiroj fourth with 10.2 per cent.

This pollster also predicted that candidates from Move Forward Party will win the most seats in the city council, though Thai Sang Thai Party appears to have come up empty-handed.

Bangkok has 4,374,131 eligible voters and the Election Commission believes some 3 million came out to cast their ballot on Sunday. An unofficial tally should be announced no later than 9pm.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.