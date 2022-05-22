Pheu Thai, Move Forward snap up seats in Bangkok Council

The unofficial tally showed that Pheu Thai had claimed victory in 14 and Move Forward in 13 of Bangkok’s 50 districts.
The Democrat Party won seven seats, while the ruling Palang Pracharath (PPRP) won three. The “Rak Bangkok” Group won three seats, while Thai Sang Thai and Bhumjaithai parties won one seat each.
This is the first time in 12 years that Bangkokians have voted for a new city council, which serves as the capital’s law-making assembly and works alongside the city’s governor. The council will propose, review and approve the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s regulations and budget bill to ensure transparency in the administration of the city.
Published : May 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
