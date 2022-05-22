Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Shortly after Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn conceded defeat, Democrat Party’s Suchatvee Suwansawat also publicly accepted Chadchart Sittipunt as the winner of Sunday’s election.

The Democrat candidate told the press that he had telephoned Chadchart to personally congratulate him earlier.

“I want to ask Mr Chadchart to use a new approach to solve the flooding that has been plaguing Bangkok for decades,” Suchatvee said. “I would also like to see him provide free internet for all and am willing to help any way I can.”

He added that he will continue working for the Democrat Party and provide support to party members who have won seats in the city council.

“I want to thank everybody who voted for me. I will ensure that your trust in me and in the party will not be wasted.”

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.