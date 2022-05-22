Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

The Democrat candidate told the press that he had telephoned Chadchart to personally congratulate him earlier.

“I want to ask Mr Chadchart to use a new approach to solve the flooding that has been plaguing Bangkok for decades,” Suchatvee said. “I would also like to see him provide free internet for all and am willing to help any way I can.”

He added that he will continue working for the Democrat Party and provide support to party members who have won seats in the city council.

“I want to thank everybody who voted for me. I will ensure that your trust in me and in the party will not be wasted.”