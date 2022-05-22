Thu, June 02, 2022

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Chadchart Sittipunt held a press conference on Sunday evening to thank Bangkokians for granting him a landslide victory in the gubernatorial election.

As of 8.30pm, he had won more than 697,000 votes of the 1.35 million ballots counted, well ahead of Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Suchatvee Suwansawat who each won some 127,000 votes.

“I am ready to work with both Move Forward and Democrat city council members. It is time we overcame our differences and worked together to push Bangkok forward,” the soon-to-be-governor said. “I want to work for everybody in Bangkok, even those who did not vote for me. I will always be open to different views as long as we don’t argue or hate each other.

“Bangkok is a city full of hope. There are many good things here. Too bad that past events have tarnished its sparkle like an uncut diamond. I will play the role of a diamond cutter and make it shine bright again. Bangkok will become a place where every resident lives in harmony and happiness,” he said.

Chadchart added that he will adapt good policies that have been introduced by other candidates and will work with everybody regardless of their affiliation. He also promised to listen to the new generation.

The presumed winner also thanked his predecessor Aswin Kwanmuang for taking care of the city over the past five years and promised to continue effective policies and fix those that have not worked.

