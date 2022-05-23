Successful Bangkok poll proves Thais don’t want revolt, says Thaksin

“I think that today, the three uncles [PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda] are out of condition because they don’t listen to others,” Thaksin said. “The longer they stay [in Parliament], the more they destroy the country and themselves.”

The former PM also pointed out that Pheu Thai is the largest opposition party and it will not allow Prayut to return as premier again.

He also said that he was proud of his youngest daughter Paetongtarn’s ability to look after the so-called “Pheu Thai family” as the party’s public participation and innovation adviser. He said she understands politics, and does not want to become PM but wants to strengthen the party so it receives a good response from voters.

He also congratulated Chadchart and thanked voters for choosing him to look after Bangkok. By casting their ballots, Thais have already said “we don’t want a revolution”, Thaksin said, adding that he would return home once the time is right.