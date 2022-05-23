Thu, June 02, 2022

Successful Bangkok poll proves Thais don’t want revolt, says Thaksin

The smooth voting for Bangkok governor and city council on Sunday is clear proof that Thais do not want a revolution, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra said.

Thaksin made the remark after independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt, who was transport minister in Yingluck Shinawatra’s government, won by a landslide on Sunday.

Pro-democracy Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties also won the highest number of seats in the city council, which Bangkokians voted for along with choosing their governor.

The unofficial tally shows that Pheu Thai has claimed victory in 19 and Move Forward in 14 of Bangkok’s 50 districts.

The Democrat Party, for whom Bangkok was once a stronghold, only won nine seats, while Palang Pracharath, Thai Sang Thai and the “Rak Bangkok” group won two seats each. Another two independent candidates won in two Bangkok districts.

“I think that today, the three uncles [PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda] are out of condition because they don’t listen to others,” Thaksin said. “The longer they stay [in Parliament], the more they destroy the country and themselves.”

The former PM also pointed out that Pheu Thai is the largest opposition party and it will not allow Prayut to return as premier again.

He also said that he was proud of his youngest daughter Paetongtarn’s ability to look after the so-called “Pheu Thai family” as the party’s public participation and innovation adviser. He said she understands politics, and does not want to become PM but wants to strengthen the party so it receives a good response from voters.

He also congratulated Chadchart and thanked voters for choosing him to look after Bangkok. By casting their ballots, Thais have already said “we don’t want a revolution”, Thaksin said, adding that he would return home once the time is right.

