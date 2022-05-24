Thailand records 4,144 Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,419,737 – 4,342,047 of whom have recovered, 47,879 are still in hospitals and 29,811 have died.

Separately, another 3,175 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 8,340 their second shot and 20,863 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 136,648,287.