Tourist alert! Only 1 month left to see Thailand’s tallest waterfall

Thi Lo Su Waterfall in Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, Tak province, will be shut to tourists from July 1 to September 30 for safety and to allow rehabilitation of its natural beauty.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation explained on Tuesday that steep trekking routes around the waterfall become hazardous during the rainy season.

Thi Lo Su is the highest and largest waterfall in Thailand, standing 250 metres tall and nearly 450 metres wide on the Mae Klong River, flowing down from Huai Klotho into the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary. The falls have several cascades with pools for swimming and are a popular spot for picnics and photography in the eastern border province.