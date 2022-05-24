Thai groups rally against moves to regulate NGOs, basic civil rights

The rally was led by Lertsak Khamkongsak, leader of the Commoner Party, and Somboon Khamhaeng, an activist from the South. Representatives from many groups joined the protest, including members of the Constitution Advocacy Alliance, the EnLaw Thai Foundation, and the Four Regions Slum Dwellers Network.

The protest was labelled “eight years of the National Council for Peace and Order, we must stop it from expanding power”, and the demand was that the government drop plans to enact a law that regulates non-governmental organisations.

The draft law is in the process of entering the public-hearing stage.