Prinn at Bangkok police station to answer eighth charge of sex abuse

After almost three hours of questioning, police drove Prinn to the South Bangkok District Court to seek a detention order pending further investigations.
The court was expected to approve temporary detention but grant bail in line with the seven other cases against him.
Since early April, when prominent lawyer Sittha Biabungkerd publicised sexual misconduct allegations against Prinn, more than a dozen women and teenage girls have accused the politician of either sexually harassing or raping them. Prinn denies the allegations but has quit all his posts in the Democrat Party to fight the cases.
Prinn declined to talk to reporters gathered at Lumpini police station as he was escorted into the van by officers.
Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Phiewphan was at the station to give an update on progress in the cases.
Trairong said Prinn had denied the charges in the latest case, which stems from an alleged encounter in 2013.
The eighth case was the fifth filed at Lumpini station and the sixth within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Trairong said. The station is also investigating complaints by four other women against Prinn, he added.
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
