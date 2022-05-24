Prinn at Bangkok police station to answer eighth charge of sex abuse

The court was expected to approve temporary detention but grant bail in line with the seven other cases against him.

Since early April, when prominent lawyer Sittha Biabungkerd publicised sexual misconduct allegations against Prinn, more than a dozen women and teenage girls have accused the politician of either sexually harassing or raping them. Prinn denies the allegations but has quit all his posts in the Democrat Party to fight the cases.

Prinn declined to talk to reporters gathered at Lumpini police station as he was escorted into the van by officers.