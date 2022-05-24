Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Prinn at Bangkok police station to answer eighth charge of sex abuse

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Pantichpakdi reported to Lumpini police station on Tuesday morning to acknowledge another sexual harassment charge, the eighth case against him so far.

After almost three hours of questioning, police drove Prinn to the South Bangkok District Court to seek a detention order pending further investigations.

The court was expected to approve temporary detention but grant bail in line with the seven other cases against him.

Since early April, when prominent lawyer Sittha Biabungkerd publicised sexual misconduct allegations against Prinn, more than a dozen women and teenage girls have accused the politician of either sexually harassing or raping them. Prinn denies the allegations but has quit all his posts in the Democrat Party to fight the cases.

Prinn declined to talk to reporters gathered at Lumpini police station as he was escorted into the van by officers.

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Phiewphan was at the station to give an update on progress in the cases.

Trairong said Prinn had denied the charges in the latest case, which stems from an alleged encounter in 2013.

The eighth case was the fifth filed at Lumpini station and the sixth within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Trairong said. The station is also investigating complaints by four other women against Prinn, he added.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.