Cabinet extends travel stimulus scheme until Sept 30

Under Rao Tiew Duay Kan, eligible registrants can receive 40 per cent discount on hotel rooms and restaurants, capped at THB3,000 per night. They will also receive an e-voucher when checking into a hotel as well as a 40 per cent flight refund when they check out.

The subsidy was capped at 2 million room nights and 600,000 air tickets.

The source added that all 2 million rights have been availed since April, prompting the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to propose an extension of phase 4.

“This will not be a new phase, as the ministry will use the leftover budget from the previous phase of around THB4 billion to finance the extension,” it said.

The ministry expected to announce the registration period for the extension as soon as Krungthai Bank, which handles the Pao Tang application, finishes optimising its personal identification system in compliance with the new Personal Data Protection Act.