EC to ratify Bangkok, Pattaya poll results within a month

However, if the EC has any misgivings, it will conduct an investigation and announce final results within 60 days or call new elections if there is evidence of fraud.

The commission added that even after endorsing the election results, it can conduct further investigation and even seek a court order to nullify the result if a candidate is found to have won through fraudulent means.

According to EC’s data, 60.73 per cent or 2.673 million of the 4.402 million eligible Bangkok voters cast their ballot on Sunday.