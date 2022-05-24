EC to ratify Bangkok, Pattaya poll results within a month

The EC said that if there is no evidence of fraud, and if it believes both elections were clean and fair, the results will be announced within 30 days from May 22.
However, if the EC has any misgivings, it will conduct an investigation and announce final results within 60 days or call new elections if there is evidence of fraud.
The commission added that even after endorsing the election results, it can conduct further investigation and even seek a court order to nullify the result if a candidate is found to have won through fraudulent means.
According to EC’s data, 60.73 per cent or 2.673 million of the 4.402 million eligible Bangkok voters cast their ballot on Sunday.
Chadchart Sittipunt, an independent candidate, won the Bangkok governor’s post by a landslide with 1.386 million votes.
Meanwhile, 60.48 per cent or 2.635 million of the 4.357 million eligible voters cast their ballot for the Bangkok Council. Eligibility in this case depends on where the voter is residing.
The tally shows that Pheu Thai Party won 20 seats, Move Forward 14 seats, Democrat Party nine seats, Rak Bangkok Group three seats, Thai Sang Thai two seats and Palang Pracharath two seats.
In Pattaya, 49.96 per cent or 38,320 of 78,018 eligible voters came out to vote.
Poramate Ngamwichet, of the Rao Rak Pattaya Group, won the Pattaya mayor election, while his group took all 24 council seats.
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022