People in some areas won't need to wear face masks while outdoors from mid-June

The Public Health Ministry will allow people in some areas to go outdoors without face masks from the middle of June, ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Tuesday.

However, masks will still be required if you attend gatherings or are in poorly ventilated venues. Meanwhile, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases are all still required to wear masks.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is improving quickly and faster than expected, Kiattiphum said.

He believed Thailand would enter endemic transition in July as planned.

In this regard, public health agencies must prepare activities to encourage people to coexist safely with Covid-19, he said.

As for cannabis for medical use, Kiattiphum said people would be allowed to grow the crop from June 9, but they have to register first with the Food and Drug Administration via application or website. There will be laws to prevent the misuse of cannabis, he made clear.

Kiattiphum said related agencies will promote and encourage people to grow cannabis for household use and healthcare product development.

He added that a public event titled “What people will get from cannabis legalisation” will be held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram between June 10 and 12 to enlighten people on cannabis cultivation and use.

