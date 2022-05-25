Thu, June 02, 2022

New PM2.5 criteria to meet international standards

The National Environment Board on Tuesday tightened safe standards for particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5) in a bid to prevent further impact on people’s health.

Under new levels, the 24-hour standard has been changed to 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) from the previous 50 μg/m3. This standard will come into effect on June 1 next year.

Meanwhile, the annual standard has been changed to 15 μg/m3 from the previous of 25 μg/m3, which will come into effect after it is announced in the Royal Gazette.

Pollution Control Department director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa

The adjustments come as Thailand has used the same standards for more than ten years, Pollution Control Department director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa said.

Apart from enhancing the country’s PM2.5 standards and preventing an impact on people’s health, he said the move also aimed to meet standards implemented by the US, the European Union, South Korea, Japan and other Asean countries.

The adjustments are also in line with the Cabinet’s resolution to boost efficiency in tackling air pollution, he added.

Published : May 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

