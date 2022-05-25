New PM2.5 criteria to meet international standards

Under new levels, the 24-hour standard has been changed to 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) from the previous 50 μg/m3. This standard will come into effect on June 1 next year.
Meanwhile, the annual standard has been changed to 15 μg/m3 from the previous of 25 μg/m3, which will come into effect after it is announced in the Royal Gazette.
The adjustments come as Thailand has used the same standards for more than ten years, Pollution Control Department director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa said.
Apart from enhancing the country’s PM2.5 standards and preventing an impact on people’s health, he said the move also aimed to meet standards implemented by the US, the European Union, South Korea, Japan and other Asean countries.
The adjustments are also in line with the Cabinet’s resolution to boost efficiency in tackling air pollution, he added.
Published : May 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
