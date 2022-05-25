New PM2.5 criteria to meet international standards

Under new levels, the 24-hour standard has been changed to 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) from the previous 50 μg/m3. This standard will come into effect on June 1 next year.

Meanwhile, the annual standard has been changed to 15 μg/m3 from the previous of 25 μg/m3, which will come into effect after it is announced in the Royal Gazette.