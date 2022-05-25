Thu, June 02, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Residents of Lopburi believe the large number of monkeys in the province pose no danger, despite the increasing number of monkeypox cases in many countries.

So far, cases have been detected in the US, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. However, monkeypox has not yet been detected in Thailand.

Retailers at Phra Kan Shrine in Muang Lopburi district have no concerns about monkeypox infection, claiming troops of monkeys are living in harmony with humans.

Phra Kan Shrine manager Colonel Pramot Ketampai said local officials have warned tourists not to get close to monkeys to ensure their safety.

He also confirmed that officials had undertaken random medical checkups on monkeys living near Phra Kan Shrine and Phra Prang Sam Yot every year.

Meanwhile, Lopburi Provincial Public Health Office disease control chief Dr Sudarat Lijutipoom said the office is monitoring the issue closely as monkeys are the province's identity, while monkeypox can spread thorugh animal-to-human and human-to-human contacts.

The office is also creating awareness among residents staying in areas where monkeys live on how to take care of their health, she added.

Published : May 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

