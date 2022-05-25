Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Retailers at Phra Kan Shrine in Muang Lopburi district have no concerns about monkeypox infection, claiming troops of monkeys are living in harmony with humans.

Phra Kan Shrine manager Colonel Pramot Ketampai said local officials have warned tourists not to get close to monkeys to ensure their safety.

He also confirmed that officials had undertaken random medical checkups on monkeys living near Phra Kan Shrine and Phra Prang Sam Yot every year.