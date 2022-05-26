WHO to use Thailand's efforts in combating Covid as a role model

"The WHO will use Thailand's Covid-19 management as a role model to create international standard for disease management worldwide," she said, citing WHO director-general and the regional director for Southeast Asia's remarks.

She said the WHO praised Thailand's vaccination drive, as 81.4 per cent of Thais have received their first jab and 75.3 per cent have received the second jab.

The WHO also thanked Thailand for participation in its development projects, such as the "WHO Biohub" for research and development of vaccines to deal with emerging diseases, she said