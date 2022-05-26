Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

WHO to use Thailand's efforts in combating Covid as a role model

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised Thailand's effective Covid-19 management, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Wednesday.

She made the remarks after the meeting between WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghrebreyesus, WHO regional director for Southeast Asia Poonam Khetrapal Singh and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The WHO will use Thailand's Covid-19 management as a role model to create international standard for disease management worldwide," she said, citing WHO director-general and the regional director for Southeast Asia's remarks.

She said the WHO praised Thailand's vaccination drive, as 81.4 per cent of Thais have received their first jab and 75.3 per cent have received the second jab.

The WHO also thanked Thailand for participation in its development projects, such as the "WHO Biohub" for research and development of vaccines to deal with emerging diseases, she said

She said Anutin has invited Ghrebreyesus to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation high level meeting on health and the economy, which will be held in Bangkok from August 22 to 26. Thailand will open the Asean Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases during that time.

She added that Anutin had also thanked the WHO for choosing Thailand as a pilot country for Universal Health and Preparedness Review (UHPR) from April 21 and 29.

Thailand is ready to share its experience on UHPR with other countries, she added, citing Anutin's remarks.

Nation Thailnad
