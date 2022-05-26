Ayutthaya commemorates royal visit of King Rama IX after great flood of 2011

The statue is located in the Makham Yong Field in Ban Mai subdistrict.

During his visit in May 2012, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great was accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. They also visited people at Ban Mai and provided moral support after the province survived the great flood in late 2011.

The King had also instructed that a portion of the field become an experimental rice paddy as part of the royal project to deliver rice seeds to farmers in Ayutthaya.

The event on Wednesday included activities such as processions via boats and on elephants, traditional stage performances and a sowing demonstration at the rice paddy.