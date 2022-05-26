Chadchart seeks to develop parks a mere 800 metres from Bangkokians' homes

His visit came after a council member told him the park was small.
After running two laps, Chadchart promised he would coordinate with council members and the district director to find and rent wastelands or private areas – which were used for banana and sugarcane farming to reduce property tax – and turn them into public green zones.
Meanwhile, developing parks in each district would be a long-term goal, he said.
One of his important goals is the so-called “Bangkok 15 minutes”, in which Bangkokians will have parks that are no more than 15 minutes' walk away, or a mere 800 metres from their homes.
Chadchart admitted that he may not be able to accomplish the goal completely within a four-year term but he will see that as many parks as possible are developed during the term.
He added that nearby communities must participate in taking care of existing parks so they become more beautiful.
Regarding the garbage problem, he explained that Bangkok had expanded greatly but the number of staff and garbage-handling equipment were the same.
Chadchart said inner Bangkok might not be affected but the population in outer city limits is increasing. Therefore, garbage collection should be adapted to tackle the increasing amount of garbage.
Chadchart said he would coordinate with Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin to employ prisoners to dredge pipes so they can receive income after their sentences are completed, while it is more acceptable for them to work for the public sector rather than the private sector.
He warned that stores releasing waste will have to be responsible. They must filter the waste before releasing dirty water into sewage pipes.
Chadchart also mentioned that he would himself select deputy governors, secretaries, political advisers and volunteer advisers without anyone to pressure him so he can "complete his policies".
The to-be governor will visit a park in Don Mueang district in the afternoon to inspect the flood problem. He will also head to Sai Mai district to visit a temple and pay respect to the abbot there.
Published : May 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
