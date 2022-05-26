Chadchart seeks to develop parks a mere 800 metres from Bangkokians' homes

After running two laps, Chadchart promised he would coordinate with council members and the district director to find and rent wastelands or private areas – which were used for banana and sugarcane farming to reduce property tax – and turn them into public green zones.

Meanwhile, developing parks in each district would be a long-term goal, he said.

One of his important goals is the so-called “Bangkok 15 minutes”, in which Bangkokians will have parks that are no more than 15 minutes' walk away, or a mere 800 metres from their homes.

Chadchart admitted that he may not be able to accomplish the goal completely within a four-year term but he will see that as many parks as possible are developed during the term.