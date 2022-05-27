Thu, June 02, 2022

In a historic first, Israeli, Moroccan embassies in Bangkok host 'Mimouna Party'

Mimouna marks the return to eating food that is forbidden throughout the week of Passover. Jewish people are expected to avoid anything that contains grains that have risen or fermented, for example breads, pastas, beers, liquors, etc.

There was dance, laughter, gathering of people, sharing of stories and moments of happiness.

It was all happening at the “Mimouna Party”, a unique tradition celebrated by the Jewish community in Morocco where friends, family and even the neighbours gather after the Passover period, called pesach in Hebrew.

Published : May 27, 2022

