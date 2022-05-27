Lopburi screening monkeys amid concern over monkeypox

Lopburi province is famed for its large population of monkeys, which are a tourism attraction but also overlap with human habitation.

More than 10,000 monkeys live near Phra Kan Shrine and Phra Prang Sam Yot, with numbers increasing each year despite sterilisation efforts.

Local authorities are now concerned that fears over monkeypox could prevent tourists from returning to the province now that Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted.

As of Friday, monkeypox cases had been reported in the US, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.